Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,450,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,239,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,539,000 after buying an additional 264,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.