Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 28th

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 28th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of HCVIU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCVIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.