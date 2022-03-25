Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Purchases 8,000 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider David Van Ludwig bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 72,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,856. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

