Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider David Van Ludwig Purchases 8,000 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider David Van Ludwig bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $10,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 72,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,856. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Heritage Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.