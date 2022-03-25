Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HESAY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $133.44 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

