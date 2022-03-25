Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HESAY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,428.57) to €1,429.00 ($1,570.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $133.44 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.