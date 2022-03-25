Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXGBY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock remained flat at $$14.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 487,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,460. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Hexagon AB has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.