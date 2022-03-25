HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.60 million.HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.320-$1.450 EPS.

HRT traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 480,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,864. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

