Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 124.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 37,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.60. The company had a trading volume of 219,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.44. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.17 and a 52 week high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

