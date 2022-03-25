Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Holly Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

