Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Honest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92. Honest has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

HNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

