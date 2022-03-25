Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.69 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

