Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,382 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $168,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $205,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 588.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

HON stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.69. 2,197,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.