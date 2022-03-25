Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.