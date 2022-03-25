Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher Sells 26,090 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.30.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
