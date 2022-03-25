Horizon Therapeutics Public Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 580% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,285 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

HZNP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.25. 9,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.80. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $3,085,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 78.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

