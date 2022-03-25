HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. 190,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

