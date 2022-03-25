HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in HP by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

