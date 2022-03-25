HSBC Initiates Coverage on TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE TDCX opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79. TDCX has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

