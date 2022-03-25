Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

HTHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.87. 1,657,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,499,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

