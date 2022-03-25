HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HubSpot posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot stock opened at $474.51 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $378.88 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.46.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,495,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.