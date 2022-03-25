Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.36% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 359,903 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,195,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 676.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

