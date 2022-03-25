Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 854.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HOILF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 14,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527. Hunter Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Hunter Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
