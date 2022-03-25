Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 854.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HOILF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 14,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527. Hunter Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

