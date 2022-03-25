Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,579,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 93,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

