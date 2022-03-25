Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.