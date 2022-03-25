Huntington National Bank Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 196,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $77.68 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

