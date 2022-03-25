Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,538 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.