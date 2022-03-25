Huntington National Bank Purchases 587 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 449,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 328,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

