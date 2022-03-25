Huntington National Bank Sells 380 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.92 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.