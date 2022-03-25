Huntington National Bank Sells 50 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $392.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.55. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. StockNews.com lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

