Huntington National Bank Sells 799 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 244.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $86.69 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.