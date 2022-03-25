HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 4,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 45.2% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

