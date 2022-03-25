HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. HUYA has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.77.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.
HUYA Company Profile (Get Rating)
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
