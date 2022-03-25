Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,387,400 shares, a growth of 654.8% from the February 28th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,652.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF remained flat at $$0.62 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Hyve Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

