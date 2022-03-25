iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.1% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ITHUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,556. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

