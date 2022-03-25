Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives €12.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.14 ($13.34).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.02).

