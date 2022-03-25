ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,233. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

