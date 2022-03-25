iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ICLK stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.