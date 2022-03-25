iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ICLK stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $136.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62.
iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
