iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth $189,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

