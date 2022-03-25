IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.92. IDEX has a 12 month low of $181.66 and a 12 month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.