II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Director Enrico Digirolomo Sells 1,279 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

