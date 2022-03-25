iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 8.8%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 17,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 59,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

