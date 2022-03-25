ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.76 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.31 ($0.07). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 5.78 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,266,597 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market cap of £17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

