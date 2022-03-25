Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

ICD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 366,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,290. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 6.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.