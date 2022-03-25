Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

