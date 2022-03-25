Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDAP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter.

