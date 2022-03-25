Insider Buying: Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 213,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,841,351.25.

Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 2,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$17,200.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 100 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.86 per share, with a total value of C$886.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 1,700 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,747.50.

On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig purchased 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,370.00.

TSE:ACD opened at C$8.58 on Friday. Accord Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

