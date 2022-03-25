Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Major Shareholder Buys $4,999,998.50 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

