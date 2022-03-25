Insider Buying: INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,026 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

Shares of INDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,351. The stock has a market cap of $736.75 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

