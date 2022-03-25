Insider Buying: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Buys $204,400.00 in Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SANA stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

