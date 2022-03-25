Insider Buying: Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Director Buys $204,400.00 in Stock

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SANA stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
