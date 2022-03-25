Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CFO Sells $94,570.19 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jagtar Narula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,799 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

