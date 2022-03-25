Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 3,338 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

